Gold prices declined in early Asian trading as hopes for progress in the Russia-Ukraine talks diminish safe-haven appeal of the precious metal, Dow Jones Newswires reported.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold appeal lessened as war in Ukraine drags on - March 14, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD regains $1,975 amid doubts over Ukraine peace, firmer yields - March 14, 2022
- Gold, silver prices slightly down on hopes of Russia-Ukraine peace talks - March 14, 2022