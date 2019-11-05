Demand for gold in India this year is likely to drop to the lowest since 2016 as elevated prices and a weak economy deter buyers in the world’s second-biggest bullion consumer, according to the World …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Appetite in India Seen at Lowest Since 2016 - November 5, 2019
- Gold dips as dollar gets boost from hopes for U.S.-China trade deal - November 4, 2019
- Gold prices slip as dollar climbs on trade deal optimism - November 4, 2019