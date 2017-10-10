In my opinion, this is a counter-trend wave B of a longer-term correction that could end up with a 2020 low, unless there’s an earlier sell-off reaching the same price level; but I’m willing to wait and see if gold can break the $1500 ceiling. If gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold As The USD Breaks Out - October 10, 2017
- Gold And Silver Reverse - October 10, 2017
- Wal-Mart Fuels Dow To New High; 2 Equity Picks Near Buy Point - October 10, 2017