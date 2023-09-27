(Reuters) -Gold prices traded near their weakest levels in more than a month on Wednesday, beaten down by an assurgent U.S. dollar as markets made adjustments to a rising interest rate scenario. Spot gold was subdued at $1,899.98 per ounce by 0250 GMT …
