A bullion dealer’s organization is predicting that at year-end gold will close at $1,897, silver $28, and platinum $1,153, and perhaps go higher before dropping back. The forecast was made by members …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold At $1,897, Silver $28 At Year-End, Predicts Professional Numismatists Guild - August 30, 2021
- Gold prices jump to Rs 47,478/10 gm, silver climbs Rs 866 a kg - August 30, 2021
- Gold prices in Pakistan increase by Rs350 per tola - August 30, 2021