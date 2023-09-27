Since returning to $1,900 an ounce on Aug 21, the spot price of gold, which is more closely followed than futures by some traders, reached a one-month high of $1,953 on Sept 1, clinging to that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold at $1,900: How Long Will ‘King Dollar’ Allow It? - September 27, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-month low on Fed’s higher-for-longer rate narrative - September 27, 2023
- Kerala Gold Rate Today: Prices Dip By Rs 160; Check Details - September 27, 2023