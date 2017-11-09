Gold at 3-week high on dollar; palladium hits 16-year high

A weaker dollar pushed gold prices to a three-week high on Thursday, the second such climb in successive days, while palladium rose to a 16-year peak as speculators resumed buying. Spot gold was up 0.16 percent at $1,283.09 per ounce by 10:43 a.m. ET after …
