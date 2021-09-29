Gold at Just ₹100: Where To Buy; Details Here

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Senco Gold and Diamonds, PC Jeweller Ltd., and Tata Group’s Tanishq have launched offers to sell gold online at USD 1.35 or Rs 100, the Bloomberg report says.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD clings to gains around $1,740, lacks follow-through - September 29, 2021
- Good News for those planning to buy Gold, know latest prices - September 29, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges up, faces pressure from U.S. rate hike bets - September 29, 2021