Gold prices rose to a nearly one-week high as a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar and growing tensions in the Middle East lifted bullion’s safe-haven appeal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold at one-week high as soft dollar, Middle East turmoil lift demand - February 19, 2024
- Gold prices surge as geopolitical tensions rise, weaker dollar increases demand for safe havens - February 19, 2024
- Royal Gold: A Solid Buy The Dip Candidate - February 19, 2024