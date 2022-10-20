Gold prices lingered at a three-week trough on Thursday, pressured by rising U.S. dollar and Treasury yields amid worries that the Federal Reserve will persist with sharp rate hikes. Spot gold inched …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold at three-week lows as dollar, bond yields stay elevated - October 19, 2022
- Europe Has Been Preparing A Global Gold Standard Since The 1970s – Part 2 - October 19, 2022
- GOLD PRICE FUTURE AHEAD OF THE FESTIVE SEASON - October 19, 2022
Discussion about this post