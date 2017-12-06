Gold dropped 1 percent to a two-month low on Tuesday as the … Palladium dropped 0.8 percent at $984.60 an ounce, after touching a 2-1/2-month low of $979.60. Monday’s palladium price slide came with a 12,700-ounce reduction in exchange-traded fund …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold at two-month low as dollar bounces on U.S. tax plan support - December 6, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold little changed despite weaker dollar - December 5, 2017
- Gold and Silver look like they’re about to rally - December 5, 2017