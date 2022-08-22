Speculation that the Fed will opt for a 75-basis point rate hike in September, instead of 25-bps, sent the dollar rallying for a fourth day in a row and to a six-week high. That sent gold to its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Below $1,750, Down 7th Straight Session as Dollar Climbs and Climbs - August 22, 2022
- Gold slumps to lowest since July after sixth straight daily decline - August 22, 2022
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities on Monday - August 22, 2022