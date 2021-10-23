According to the RBI, an issue price of Rs 4,790 per unit, equivalent to the value of one gram of gold, is applicable for the fifth installment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Bonds Scheme’s 7th Tranche Opens On Monday: Check Issue Price - October 23, 2021
- Gold prices on the rise amid fears of worldwide inflation - October 23, 2021
- Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Subscription Starts from Monday: Price, Discount, How to Buy - October 23, 2021