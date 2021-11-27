According to the RBI, an issue price of Rs 4,791 per unit, equivalent to the value of one gram of gold, is applicable for the eighth installment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Bonds Scheme’s 8th Tranche Opens On Monday: Check Issue Price - November 27, 2021
- Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme VIII: Buy gold at discounted price for 5 days, here’s how - November 27, 2021
- Indian Gold Rates Rises By Rs. 370, On Nov 27: See Why - November 27, 2021