Gold futures settle sharply higher Friday in 2021’s final session, but the precious metal still registered the steepest annual drop since 2015.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold books sharp gain in 2021’s last day, but logs steepest yearly fall since 2015 as ETF interest wanes - December 31, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Finally Bust Through $1820 - December 31, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast 2022 – The Golden Year - December 31, 2021