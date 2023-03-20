Gold prices jumped 1% to their highest since March last year on Monday, erasing earlier losses, as worries about the global banking sector returned to the fore despite rescue efforts by Swiss lender UBS to buy peer Credit Suisse to stabilise broader financial markets.
