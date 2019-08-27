Aug 26 (Reuters) – Gold prices jumped more than 1% to surpass the $1,550 per ounce mark for the first time in more than six years on Monday as investors flocked to safe haven assets driven by the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold breaches $1,550 mark for first time in over 6 years on trade jitters - August 26, 2019
- Gold scales over 6-year peak on heightened trade, economic risks - August 26, 2019
- Gold Price Forecast – A Correction is Supported - August 26, 2019