Silver and copper prices retreated Monday following sharp gains late last week that were driven by a pullback in the U.S. dollar and hopes for a rebound in Chinese demand. Meanwhile, gold held near …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold builds on last week’s strong gains - November 7, 2022
- Gold Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Direction Hinges Upon US Consumer Price Index - November 7, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD to struggle on strong US CPI data - November 7, 2022
Discussion about this post