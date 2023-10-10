Gold prices hit a more than one-week high on Tuesday, a day after posting sharp gains on increased market uncertainty due to the Middle East conflict as dovish remarks from top U.S. Federal Reserve officials weighed on the dollar and bond yields.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold builds on Middle-east conflict fuelled gains as US dollar, yields retreat - October 10, 2023
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal recovers after heavy sell-off; price rises by 1.23% - October 10, 2023
- Gold prices may rise another Rs 3,000 per 10 gram; consumers expected to exchange old gold for new this festive season - October 10, 2023