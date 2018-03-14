… the gold stocks have suffered because they are leveraged calls on gold that only “work” with expectations of a rising gold price. For gold to go higher, market psychology has to change. In particular, the stock and credit markets have to change their …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Plummets after Google Bans Ads, Investment Firm Says It’s Value Is ‘Zero’ - March 14, 2018
- Gold Bull Market in Waiting - March 14, 2018
- Will a $1 Billion Capital Raise Lead to More Smaller Gold Company Mergers? - March 14, 2018