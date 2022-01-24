Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“ Gold Bull ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to report that all CSAMT (ground geophysics) survey data has been received and incorporated into the drilling …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises to start week as bullish factors abound ahead of Fed meeting - January 24, 2022
- Gowest Gold Announces Up to $19 Million Investment by Greenwater Investment Hong Kong Limited - January 24, 2022
- Gold Bull Resources 3D modeling of ground geophysics at Sandman confirms robust new drill targets at North Hill and Silica Ridge - January 24, 2022