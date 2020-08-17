The short-term technical view on gold favors the bears, who continue to lurk above $1950 despite the dollar decline. Improving US-China also ties to limit the upside attempts in gold, FXStreet’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat with positive bias; support seen at Rs 51,800 per 10 grams - August 17, 2020
- Gold: Bulls looking to fight back control at $1950 - August 17, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: Recovery mode intact while above $1931 solid support– Confluence Detector - August 17, 2020