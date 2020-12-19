Gold rose to a one-month high after the Federal Reserve reiterated its commitment to supporting the economy and optimism grew that a virus-relief package will soon be delivered by U.S. lawmakers.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Bulls Take Heart From the Fed’s Resolve as Dollar Buckles - December 19, 2020
- Gold Should Hold Up Going Into 2021 - December 18, 2020
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD ends week decisively higher ahead of holiday trading - December 18, 2020