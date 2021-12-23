Gold held an advance as the dollar weakened, while silver got a boost from signs of an improving U.S. economy.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Buoyed by Weak Dollar as Silver Gets Boost From U.S. Data - December 23, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades higher; buy gold for a target of Rs 48400: Experts - December 22, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD copies inactive yields above $1,800, US data eyed - December 22, 2021