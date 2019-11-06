“With bond prices falling and yields on the rise, investors are evidently reducing their expectations over aggressive rate cuts from global central banks. So, gold’s weakness makes some sense,” wrote …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Barrick hikes dividend on rising gold price - November 6, 2019
- Gold claws back some ground in early trade after nearly 2% skid a day ago - November 6, 2019
- CISOs Search for Startup Gold in Mountain of Cybersecurity Pitches - November 6, 2019