Feb 18 (Reuters) – Gold prices on Friday were at their highest since June 2021 as mounting tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine lifted bullion’s safe-haven appeal, buttressed by lower U.S …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Hublot Celebrates The Return Of Yellow Gold With Six Limited Editions In Core Collections - February 17, 2022
- Gold price: How China’s Covid-zero policy is giving a sign to yellow metal price - February 17, 2022
- Gold clears $1,900/oz level as Ukraine standoff intensifies - February 17, 2022