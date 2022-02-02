Gold climbs a third straight session to highest finish in a week

Gold futures tallied a third straight gain on Wednesday, as an unexpected monthly fall in U.S. private-sector jobs, weakness in the dollar, and a further retreat in yields for government debt helped …
