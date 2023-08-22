Gold prices staged a comeback above the key $1,900 level on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar backtracked in the run-up to the central bankers’ meeting later this week that could offer clues on the path of future interest rate hikes.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold climbs above $1,900 handle as US dollar steps back - August 22, 2023
- Gold price bounces amid subdued US Dollar demand ahead of Jackson Hole - August 22, 2023
- Myanmar Junta to Form Task Force to Tackle Soaring Exchange Rates, Gold Prices - August 22, 2023