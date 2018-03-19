Gold prices climbed Monday, looking to recoup part of last week’s decline, as a leading dollar index weakened and benchmark U.S. stock indexes traded sharply lower—boosting investor interest in the precious metal. Market attention was also fixed on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold climbs as decline in the dollar, U.S. stocks steepen - March 19, 2018
- Gold holds to tight trading range ahead of expected Fed rate hike - March 19, 2018
- Gold price slightly up in Azerbaijan - March 19, 2018