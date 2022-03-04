Gold Climbs as Haven Demand Gains on Shelling of Nuclear Plant

Gold climbed on increased demand for the haven asset, after the shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant raised concerns over the safety of the facility in Ukraine.
