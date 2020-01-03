Gold Climbs as Middle East Tensions Rise After U.S. Airstrike

Bullion is already building on its stellar 2019 rally as the dollar weakens, and the return of geopolitical concerns to the foreground is set to further aid prices. Gold clinched its biggest annual …
