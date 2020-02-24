Gold climbs over 2% to 7-year high as virus spreads rapidly

Gold prices rose more than 2% on Monday to their highest in over seven years, as a spike in coronavirus cases beyond China pushed investors to take refuge in the safe-haven metal. Feb 24 (Reuters) – …
