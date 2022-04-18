Gold climbs to 1-month high as Ukraine crisis drags on

Gold prices jumped about 1% to a more than one-month high on Monday as concerns over the economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and surging inflation drove investors to the safe-haven asset.
