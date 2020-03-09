March 9 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose above the $1,700 per ounce level on Monday for the first time in more than seven years, after a stock market rout due to concerns over a widening coronavirus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold climbs to 7-year high above $1,700 as virus fuels safe-haven bid
March 9 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose above the $1,700 per ounce level on Monday for the first time in more than seven years, after a stock market rout due to concerns over a widening coronavirus …