Gold prices rose on Thursday, drawing closer to their highest levels this year on increased expectations of a U.S. rate cut, even as some investors locked in profits from bullion’s recent rally. Spot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold climbs towards 2019 highs on expectation of Fed rate cut - June 6, 2019
- Gold extends run to multi-month highs as dollar index withers - June 6, 2019
- TSX futures rise as gold prices move higher - June 6, 2019