Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday amid softer USD. The prevalent risk-on mood kept a lid on any strong gains for the safe-haven metal. Gold traded with a positive bias …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold clings to modest gains around $1890 area, lacks follow-through - October 8, 2020
- Gold plunges Rs 694; silver up Rs 126 - October 8, 2020
- Barrick CEO Says Gold Industry Still Needs to Consolidate - October 8, 2020