The recent “bullish gold fever” is justified, according to Citigroup Inc. analysts, who raised their forecast on prices. A combination of loose monetary policy, a weaker dollar, elevated geopolitical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Closes In on $1,400 as Global Central Banks Turn Dovish
The recent “bullish gold fever” is justified, according to Citigroup Inc. analysts, who raised their forecast on prices. A combination of loose monetary policy, a weaker dollar, elevated geopolitical …