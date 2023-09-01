(RTTNews) – Gold prices moved sharply higher in early trading on Friday but gave back ground over the course of the session to close little changed. After surging to a high of $1,980.20 an ounce, gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Closes Little Changed After Moving Sharply Higher In Early Trading - September 1, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: The XAU/USD advance was held down by strong US ISM PMIs - September 1, 2023
- Victoria Gold: Wildfire Evacuations Dent H2 Outlook - September 1, 2023