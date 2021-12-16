Bentley Gold Coast in Chicago is now doing its business a different way. After a weekend heist by armed smash and grab thieves, netting the gun-wielding burglars tens of thousands of dollars worth of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold rises on softer dollar; investors focus on ECB, BOE meetings - December 15, 2021
- Gold Coast business owner calls on city to do more after thieves target dealership in smash and grab - December 15, 2021
- Gold price today at Rs 47,910 per 10 gram; silver selling at Rs 60,900 a kg - December 15, 2021