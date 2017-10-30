A GOLD Coast buyer has splashed out $1.165 million at auction for a Southport apartment. The buyer had been waiting two years to get the right floor plan in prestige building Rivage Royal on Brighton Pde. The property is on the 20th floor and features …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Global gold prices edge down on caution ahead of key meetings of 3 central banks - October 30, 2017
- Gold Coast buyer snaps up Rivage Royal apartment for million-dollar price - October 30, 2017
- Gold edges down on caution ahead of key cenbank meetings - October 30, 2017