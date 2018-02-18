House prices on the Gold Coast rose by an impressive 6.4 per cent over the December 2017 quarter as the rush to secure property on the glitter strip gains momentum in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games. New data from the Domain Group shows the median …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Coast house prices soar as the Comm Games deadline looms - February 18, 2018
- Gold Prices Looking for a Breakout - February 18, 2018
- Petrol prices to hike to ‘three-year high’ in south-east Queensland - February 17, 2018