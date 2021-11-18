FUEL prices at servos across the Gold Coast have soared to record highs, with unleaded now almost two dollars a litre at dozens of petrol stations.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Coast petrol prices: Cheapest, most expensive for unleaded - November 17, 2021
- Leopard Lake Gold Announces Acquisition of Stella Property; Appointment of Eric Allard as Director - November 17, 2021
- Gold price falls after a week’s rally - November 17, 2021