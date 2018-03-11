Gold Coast real estate figures best performer in the state ahead of Commonwealth Games

The city’s housing market grew 7.7 per cent according to data which will be released today, putting the Gold Coast as the state’s best performer. The annual median house price hit $615,000 last year, while unit prices grew 3.7 per cent to $425,000.
