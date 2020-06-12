Imperial Square is set to break ground in Southport, on Queensland’s Gold Coast, with the first of four towers beginning development.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Coast skyscraper towering 108 storeys to become one of the world’s tallest residential buildings – and you could call it home for just $349,000 - June 12, 2020
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to $1728.70 Sets Near-Term Tone - June 11, 2020
- Gold steady as firmer dollar offsets risk-off sentiment - June 11, 2020