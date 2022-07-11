GOLD coins that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe will introduce later this month are expected to bring stability to the local currency against major foreign currencies benefiting ordinary people through …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold coins to stabilise prices: Mangudya - July 11, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD still inside the woods, $1,730 a key support - July 11, 2022
- Gold Fields CEO fights to save Yamana deal amidst broader sector woes - July 11, 2022