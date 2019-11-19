Risk apatite, the US dollar and yields dented, supporting the rise in gold prices. Bulls look to the 21-day moving average at 1477, en route to a 61.8% Fibo target towards 1490. Spot gold is currently …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold consolidates the New York session bid in $1,470s, bulls look to a 61.8% Fibo target - November 18, 2019
- Where to find cheap fuel on the Gold Coast: Prices jump 50 cents/litre overnight - November 18, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Edge Higher as Dollar Eases - November 18, 2019