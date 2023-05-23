Gold prices continued to retreat on Tuesday as a resurgent U.S. dollar has taken its toll. If futures settle lower, it would mark the fifth daily loss in six sessions for the yellow metal, which logged its biggest pullback since February last week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold continues to retreat, driven by rising U.S. dollar - May 23, 2023
- Commodity Superfast: Gold, Silver Prices Fall Sharply As Dollar Holds Gains - May 23, 2023
- Gold extends slide as U.S. dollar, yields gain upper hand - May 23, 2023