Above that, the contract can even move upwards to ₹4,080. But if the price breaks below ₹3,773, the next support is at ₹3,710. Gold continues to stay flat as the December futures contract of gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The Gold And Dollar ETFs Have Negative Weekly Charts, Commodities Is Neutral - October 20, 2019
- Gold continues to trade sideways - October 20, 2019
- Good News For Investors: Gold Prices Likely to Remain Low Before Dhanteras - October 19, 2019