Investing.com– Gold and copper prices were little changed on Wednesday as the dollar remained pinned to 20-year highs amid growing concerns over a looming economic slowdown. Spot gold was largely …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Copper Prices Move Little Amid Growing Economic Jitters - September 27, 2022
- Gold Price Today In Hyderabad - September 27, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears move in at a key 61.8% ratio - September 27, 2022