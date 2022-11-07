Gold and copper prices fell on Monday, reversing some steep gains from the prior session as China’s recommitment to its zero-COVID policy ramped up concerns over slowing economic growth and boosted …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold retreats from three-week high as U.S. dollar stabilizes - November 6, 2022
- Gold, Copper Prices Slip as China Jitters Boost Dollar - November 6, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD drops towards $1,650 amid risk-off mood, US inflation, China eyed - November 6, 2022
Discussion about this post